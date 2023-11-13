BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Geologist Gives Fascinating and Helpful Benefits of Global Warming - Gregory Wrightstone
49 views • 11/13/2023

The temperature of the Earth has been slightly rising for the past 300 years - and that’s a good thing! This is the argument that Gregory Wrightstone, the Executive Director of CO2 Coalition explains in detail. Gregory is a geologist with more than 35 years of experience, and he says that the slightly warmer temperatures benefit the planet and the human condition. He explains that farming and agriculture have been turbocharged by increased carbon dioxide. Warmer temperatures mean longer growing seasons for farmers, hence more food production for consumers. He also shares how the first 250 years of the Earth’s most recent trend were naturally driven, which debunks the narrative that modern emissions are what have caused warming on a global scale. 



TAKEAWAYS


It is not the warming periods of Earth’s history that have been problematic - it’s been the cooling periods which have killed millions


Ironically, deforestation is primarily driven by cutting down forests to put up wind and solar facilities


Climate alarmists have overreached with their climate fearmongering and contradicted themselves too many times


With warmer temperatures, you’re able to plant crops farther north and at higher altitudes, not helping the globalist depopulation agenda



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Inconvenient Facts book: https://amzn.to/3FU3hLF

Convenient Warming book: https://convenientwarming.com


🔗 CONNECT WITH GREGORY WRIGHTSTONE

X: https://twitter.com/gwrightstone?lang=en


🔗 CONNECT WITH CO2 COALITION

Website: https://co2coalition.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCO2Coalition/

X: https://twitter.com/CO2Coalition


🔗 CONNECT WITH INCONVENIENT FACTS

Website: https://inconvenientfacts.xyz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inconvenientfacts.xyz/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Lifevac: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jase Medical: (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



global warmingagriculturefarmingglobalistscoolingcarbon dioxidedepopulation agendaplanetfarmergeologyluciferiansgeologisttina griffincounter culture mom showco2 coalition
