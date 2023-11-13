Geologist Gives Fascinating and Helpful Benefits of Global Warming - Gregory Wrightstone

The temperature of the Earth has been slightly rising for the past 300 years - and that’s a good thing! This is the argument that Gregory Wrightstone, the Executive Director of CO2 Coalition explains in detail. Gregory is a geologist with more than 35 years of experience, and he says that the slightly warmer temperatures benefit the planet and the human condition. He explains that farming and agriculture have been turbocharged by increased carbon dioxide. Warmer temperatures mean longer growing seasons for farmers, hence more food production for consumers. He also shares how the first 250 years of the Earth’s most recent trend were naturally driven, which debunks the narrative that modern emissions are what have caused warming on a global scale.







TAKEAWAYS





It is not the warming periods of Earth’s history that have been problematic - it’s been the cooling periods which have killed millions





Ironically, deforestation is primarily driven by cutting down forests to put up wind and solar facilities





Climate alarmists have overreached with their climate fearmongering and contradicted themselves too many times





With warmer temperatures, you’re able to plant crops farther north and at higher altitudes, not helping the globalist depopulation agenda







