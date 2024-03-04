Did the PENTAGON orchestrate the Pandemic? Leaked audio indicates pre-planned event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Redacted | Sasha Latypova explains there are multiple sources of evidence, the latest being a newly leaked audio from Astrazeneca reveals the Pentagon tagged #Covid as a national security threat weeks before the outbreak hit the headlines. 🧐 Did they orchestrate the #pandemic?
What's really going on here?
https://substack.com/@sashalatypova
@TheRedactedInc
https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1764629365508411737?s=20