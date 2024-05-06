BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla: Our Oncology Drugs Will Be Blockbuster Ones
The Prisoner
9841 followers
215 views • 12 months ago

This sounds like a message from a parallel universe, I just chanced upon..Possibly the most evil and nefarious business plan ever invented - cause millions cancer then bring in a "treatment" ( which I bet turns out to be equally damaging long term as the covid vaxx ).

"Seagen acquisition and oncology. It is what it is our new Covid. So we did what we did with Covid. We are very proud, we saved the world, but it is behind us now. We want to do once more and I think oncology is our best chance to do it. But of course with many other therapeutic areas...I think will be blockbuster drugs. And more importantly, they will be blockbuster drugs because they will have significant impact on cancer patients...But what excites me most is not how the current projects are doing. Of course I'm very happy because they are helping people. But when I reviewed the pipeline which is coming out with ADC technology, I really think we will move the needle into overall survival of cancer."

Source @Real World News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

cancerpfizeralbert bourlaseagen
