Glenn REACTS to Mike Pence, Asa Hutchinson TORCHING their 2024 campaigns in Tucker Carlson interview
High Hopes
High Hopes
156 views • 07/19/2023

Glenn Beck


July 18, 2023


While at the 2023 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, broadcasted by Blaze Media, Glenn watched two presidential campaigns go down in flames in a way that can only be compared to the Hindenberg. Glenn reviews the moments from Tucker Carlson's interviews with former Governor Asa Hutchinson — who appeared to suggest that protecting children from trans medical "treatments" isn't a big issue — and former Vice President Mike Pence — who infamously appeared to suggest that the degradation of American cities is "not my concern." But is that actually what he meant ... and does it matter? Glenn, Pat, and Stu break it all down.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68xGLUTGqiA

Keywords
childrentucker carlson2024glenn becktranstorchingasa hutchinsonmicke pencepresidential campaignsdegradation of american cities
