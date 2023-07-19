Glenn REACTS to Mike Pence, Asa Hutchinson TORCHING their 2024 campaigns in Tucker Carlson interview

Glenn Beck





July 18, 2023





While at the 2023 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, broadcasted by Blaze Media, Glenn watched two presidential campaigns go down in flames in a way that can only be compared to the Hindenberg. Glenn reviews the moments from Tucker Carlson's interviews with former Governor Asa Hutchinson — who appeared to suggest that protecting children from trans medical "treatments" isn't a big issue — and former Vice President Mike Pence — who infamously appeared to suggest that the degradation of American cities is "not my concern." But is that actually what he meant ... and does it matter? Glenn, Pat, and Stu break it all down.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68xGLUTGqiA