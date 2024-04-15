Transport, Power, Production. Breaking Down Agenda 2030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visit: https://thefrontline.army
Agenda 2030 - designed to save us from ourselves - is of course doing nothing of the sort. Warren & Lee lay out the tyrannical class’ plans to to round us up into static, power starved, dependent herds. One thing we can guarantee, you can forget your yearly vitamin D fest in Benidorm or Cancun. The skies will be exclusively reserved for our wonderful saviours, the elite class. Oh the hypocrisy!