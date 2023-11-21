Why Car Companies are STRUGGLING With EVs

Two Bit da Vinci





Nov 18, 2023





EVs: Video sponsored by LG Energy Solution (https://www.lgensol.com/en/index)





It's been a few years now since the start of the EV revolution, and one things has become clear. It's not just as simple as trading in a gas engine, for batteries and electric motors. This transition has proven to be quite a challenge for legacy car makers. Between relinquishing decades of mastery in internal combustions, and understanding battery supply chains, its becoming one of the greatest challenges the auto industry has faced. So how are companies going to survive this transition? Let's figure this out together!





Assets in the video provided by LG Energy Solution Michigan





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6n7ihHtX5Q