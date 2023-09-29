BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They are sick all of a sudden...The ones who got the Bite... Is this happening around you too
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
12
1582 views • 09/29/2023

The "KEY" change apparently is taking effect. everyone around me but I know that took the snake bite are all saying they're sick in the last few days...? Is this happening around you? if so, please leave a comment below in the comments. also understand that this means that the frequency has changed that is being produced by the towers. However, let's take a closer look at this before we make any assumptions. Daniel


if you have not yet, I urgently ask you to join the uncensored private conversation on my website.

www.TheSupernatural.Show


Daniel Alexander Cannon


Shared from and subscribe to:

Logic Before Authority

https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL/videos

Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetbiblical prophesyc-ovid
