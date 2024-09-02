BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔍 Unlocking the Secrets of Elicitation! 💬
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 8 months ago

🎧 https://ln.run/BMNrC

🔍 Ever wondered how spies gather intel without asking direct questions?

One key skill is elicitation—getting valuable info through indirect means. 🤫

By sharing a bit about yourself, you can prompt others to reveal what they know. 💬

It’s a clever technique used by spies, salespeople, and journalists alike. 🕵️‍♂️

Learn more from Jeremy Hurewitz, author of Sell Like a Spy and policy advisor on National Security for the Joseph Rainey Center. 📚

Check out the full episode by clicking the link in the bio or description above! 🎧

Keywords
nationalsecurityelicitationspyskillsinterviewtipsinformationgathering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy