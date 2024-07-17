Editing God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Westcott and Hort were secret Unitarians because only members of the Church of England could be college professors or hold gov. jobs. The truth was revealed after their deaths by the publication of their private letters. The Greek text they created is loved by Unitarians because it removes references to the divinity of Christ and the blood atonement.
The title of the book has been changed.
NOW published!
https://www.amazon.com/Last-Great-Spiritual-Conflict-Pentecostals-ebook/dp/B0CWVLD7W3/
My Author page on Amazon: href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle"