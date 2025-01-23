BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israeli News Live - Exposing Man-Made Disasters: Unveiling Hidden Agendas
What is happening
What is happening
243 views • 7 months ago

Israeli News Live

Jan 16, 2025

Exposing Man-Made Disasters: Unveiling Hidden Agendas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoofKlRDWyo

Join Deborah Tavares as she delves into alarming insights uncovered from official documents and patents, revealing technologies allegedly causing disasters often perceived as natural. From the deployment of smart meters to the financial gains from forest fires, hurricanes, and wars, Tavares exposes potential man-made influences affecting our daily lives. Listen and decide for yourself the implications of these revelations.


Links:

https://stopthecrime.net/toxicsky/ind...

https://primarywater.org/

https://stopthecrime.net/

https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2023/12/1/

https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2023/12/1/

https://www.amazon.com/Pointe-Patrol-...

https://rumble.com/v69tsjp-how-to-make-billions-with-forest-fires-hurricanes-and-wars-planet-finance-f.html

https://x.com/search?q=silent%20weapo

Keywords
childrenclimate changegeoengineeringcell towersmind controlcubafiresmart meterlamicrowave weaponsisraeli news livechemtrailinghuminityexposing man-made disastersunveiling hidden agendas
