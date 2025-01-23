Israeli News Live - Exposing Man-Made Disasters: Unveiling Hidden Agendas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli News Live
Jan 16, 2025
Exposing Man-Made Disasters: Unveiling Hidden Agendas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoofKlRDWyo
Join Deborah Tavares as she delves into alarming insights uncovered from official documents and patents, revealing technologies allegedly causing disasters often perceived as natural. From the deployment of smart meters to the financial gains from forest fires, hurricanes, and wars, Tavares exposes potential man-made influences affecting our daily lives. Listen and decide for yourself the implications of these revelations.
Links:
https://stopthecrime.net/toxicsky/ind...
https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2023/12/1/
https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2023/12/1/
https://www.amazon.com/Pointe-Patrol-...
https://rumble.com/v69tsjp-how-to-make-billions-with-forest-fires-hurricanes-and-wars-planet-finance-f.html