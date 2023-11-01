BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Learn how to become an AMERICAN SWIPER this Thursday in our next webinar
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
35 views • 11/01/2023

O'Keefe Media Group


Oct 30, 2023


We use hidden cameras to expose what powerful people want kept hidden for the wrong reasons. One of the most effective ways to access these people is to swipe right on dating apps. Some of our biggest and most impactful, hard-hitting journalism has come from undercover journalists meeting subjects this way.


Many of you have expressed interest in doing this type of journalism. Now is your chance to do something about it and put skin in the game. This work requires resilience, courage, and creativity. It's not easy but the rewards are the recognition and satisfaction of informing the public and making society a more transparent and ethical place.


Our latest webinar includes everything you need to know to get started — and we may even publish and pay for your work.


There is no time to waste, the time is now.


THURSDAY (Nov 2) @ 7pm EST

Reserve YOUR spot now: http://OKEEFEWEBINAR.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbhOLlcn7jE

Keywords
omgjames okeefeundercoverdating appshidden camerasokeefe media groupamerican swiper
