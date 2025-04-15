The Role of Technology and Human Potential

AI promises cancer-killing nanobots, but guess what? Your immune system already does this—no microchips needed. Yet, as tech giants push transhumanism (think: cloud-linked brains, hive minds), we’re taught to distrust our innate power: healing, empathy, creativity—the essence of human divinity.





Why are we outsourcing miracles we already possess?





#HumanPotential #TechOrBiology #ReclaimYourDivinity #EpigeneticRevolution #ConsciousTech #AncientWisdom





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport