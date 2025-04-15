The Role of Technology and Human Potential

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI promises cancer-killing nanobots, but guess what? Your immune system already does this—no microchips needed. Yet, as tech giants push transhumanism (think: cloud-linked brains, hive minds), we’re taught to distrust our innate power: healing, empathy, creativity—the essence of human divinity.
Why are we outsourcing miracles we already possess?
