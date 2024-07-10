Massive Arrests & the Last 15 Days 10/07/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan explains in great detail why the Massive Arrests and the Last 15 Days could be linked together.
00:00 – Intro
02:08 – Terror Attack
06:10 – Port Strike
06:47 – Canned Food
08:55 – The Last 15 Days
22:11 – Massive Arrests
25:07 – Missed Rapture Prediction
30:06 – Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/
Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/
Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church