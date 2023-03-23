[Mar 23, 2023] The Achilles' Heel of The New World Order {Our Level Earth Plane} [neo HUMAN eve]

Due to being Shadow Banned on YouTube, subscribing alone won't notify you of my content. Join me on LBRY/Odysee for exclusive content and to support freedom of speech. Download the LBRY app on your computer or find my channel on Odysee. https://odysee.com/@neohumaneve:e





Want to be credited for supporting eye-opening videos on important topics? Join me on Patreon, and your name will appear in the end credits, no matter the pledge amount. By supporting my work, you help bring these films to life and promote critical thinking. Thank you for joining the movement to unveil the truth! https://www.patreon.com/neohumaneve





'Flat Earth' as a term DOES NOT represent a map or a model. It's not an "Archaic Conception", but instead represents free thinking and an ongoing investigation and understanding of where we are, who we are, what we are, when, how, and why.





Special thanks to Eric Dubay for the inspiration 🙏🏻

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric





Follow me on LBRY / Odysee

https://odysee.com/@neohumaneve:e





Sync your channel to LBRY

https://lbry.com/youtube





Download the LBRY app

https://lbry.com/get





This video is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. You are free to share and redistribute the video in its original form and with proper attribution to neoHUMANeve (including copying and pasting all the text in this description and including a direct link to the original video). Please keep the video title exactly the same as the original and add "by neoHUMANeve" in brackets at the end of the title to make it clear that the video is by my channel. However, any commercial use or modification of the video is not allowed without the prior written permission of the creator. For permission requests, please contact me at [email protected]. Failure to provide proper attribution may result in a violation of the license terms.





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast





MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education