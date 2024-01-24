The Dangers of Interpretation

None of us has a right to “interpret” the Word of the LORD. This is a trick of the enemy. An evil tactic that keeps us stagnant, confused, and bound in sin.
Because when we do this, we make His blessings and virtues defunct. We turn it into the corruptible.
This is why people are not healed or even worse, made whole. How can you receive correction and direction if you distort His Word?
