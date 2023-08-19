Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 18

▪️In the southwestern part of the Black Sea, a Ukrainian uncrewed boat attempted to attack Russian patrol ships.

The enemy's craft was destroyed by onboard weapons fire.

▪️The AFU again used drones to attack rear Russian targets.

Four vehicles were intercepted as they crossed the state border.

▪️One of the drones managed to make it to Moscow, where it was suppressed by electronic warfare.

Its wreckage fell on the eighth pavilion of the Expocenter exhibition complex, slightly damaging the façade of the building.

▪️The AFU continue to shell populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration with cluster munitions.

Residential houses and civilian objects were damaged. Three people died, at least five more were wounded.

▪️On the Vremivka sector, the AFU is regrouping and trying to attack in the forest belts east of Urozhaine.

Russian forces destroy advancing units with artillery and small arms fire.

▪️To the west, after a series of unsuccessful attacks on Pryyutne, the enemy has reduced combat activity.

Russian troops are strengthening their defensive positions and striking at regrouping AFU units.

▪️On the Orikhiv sector of the front, the enemy continues to try to gain a foothold on the northeastern outskirts of Rabotino.

Russian troops are repelling the attacks, preventing the transfer of heavy equipment to the village.

