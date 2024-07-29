7 Days Of The Week Song! Sing Along Monday to Sunday

Enjoy a fun and engaging Days of the Week Song that will have your little ones singing along from Monday to Sunday! This educational video is perfect for toddlers and kids, providing a playful way to learn the days of the week through interactive music. With catchy tunes and colorful animation, this nursery rhyme is designed to aid in child development and early education. Join us for a delightful musical journey filled with playful learning and creative educational resources. Dive into the world of kids' rhymes and songs, making learning the days of the week a joyous experience for children. Let's explore the exciting world of early childhood education together! Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more educational songs and nursery rhymes! Hashtags: #DaysoftheWeek #NurseryRhymes #KidsSongs #EducationalSongs #EarlyLearning #PreschoolSongs #ToddlerSongs #learningsongsforkids Lyrics: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday bright, Wednesday, Thursday feels just right, Friday, Saturday, that's the end, Let's sing it once again, my friend! Days of the week, clap your hands, Days of the week, take a stand, Days of the week, stomp your feet, Days of the week, sing so sweet! Tuesday, we start to grow, All the things we need to know, Wednesday, halfway through the week, Let's find fun and friends to meet! Days of the week, clap your hands, Days of the week, take a stand, Days of the week, stomp your feet, Days of the week, sing so sweet! Thursday's here, it's almost done, But the week's still full of fun, Friday comes, the weekend's near, Lots of laughter, lots of cheer! Days of the week, clap your hands, Days of the week, take a stand, Days of the week, stomp your feet, Days of the week, sing so sweet! Saturday, let's go and play, Outside fun in every way, Now you know the days so well, Sing along and you can tell! Days of the week, clap your hands, Days of the week, take a stand, Days of the week, stomp your feet, Days of the week, sing so sweet! Sunday comes around again, A perfect time to see a friend, Rest and play, then start a new, Another week for me and you! Days of the week, clap your hands, Days of the week, take a stand, Days of the week, stomp your feet, Days of the week, sing so sweet! So now we've sung the days in tune, From sunny morn to bright moon, Remember each day is unique, And find the joy in every week!

