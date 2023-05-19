BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Benefits of WALKING
You might think there are more productive things you could do instead of going for a long walk. But walking has incredible health benefits. Walking is good for much more than weight loss. The majority of the health benefits of walking that we’re going to cover today you may have never heard before. Top benefits of walking: 1. It significantly reduces cortisol (stress) 2. It increases creative thinking and problem-solving 3. It affects your overall mood (decreases depression and anxiety) 4. It enhances mitochondria 5. It increases microbial diversity 6. It improves endogenous antioxidants 7. It increases T-killer cells 8. It supports insulin sensitivity 9. It transfers oxygen into the tissues 10. It increases bone density 11. It reduces inflammation 12. It enhances your vision Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio: Dr. Berg, age 58, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals®. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media. 

Credits to Dr. Erik Berg

https://odysee.com/@DrBerg:4 

https://www.youtube.com/@DrEricBergDC



