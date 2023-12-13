Caroline Glick examines the Macabees, Hellenists and the struggle for Jewish identity throughout history including our present moment.





"As we celebrate Hanukah, on today’s In Focus, I talked about the Maccabees, the Hellenized Jews of their time, and the Greek effort to erase Judaism. I compared all three to the challenges Israel and the Jewish people face in the war we fight to day. Throughout time we find that the struggle to preserve and protect the Jewish people is integrally linked to the struggle to preserve our values, our Torah and or identity."





https://carolineglick.com/the-maccabean-revolt-of-2023/





https://youtu.be/k_J2IODS2ME