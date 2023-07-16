Individuals run out of money - Can't pay taxes - Jeff Snider, w/ Steven van Metre

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Individual income tax payments to Uncle Sam are running almost half a trillion (with a "T") behind same months in FY 2022. Withholdings are way off and claimed refunds are way up. At the same time, the June CPI showed broad-based disinflation and a little deflation. These two results aren't unrelated.
Eurodollar University's weekly conversation w/Steve Van Metre