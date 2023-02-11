BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
**THE WATER TRAP*** AN EXTREMELY UNDERRATED PROBLEM
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
469 views • 02/11/2023

With the water levels dropped to nil in the rivers, they're won't be streams and creeks so there won't be water all over allowing you to just move as you like. You'll be stuck on known water routes if you can't provide your own atmospheric water.   It's an ABSOLUTE MUST for people that plan to have the option of moving around d outside the beaten path. I f you don't have water, you'll be doomed to take the risks of traveling the path MOST traveled... this is a MUST for self sufficient folk that wish to avoid the masses. Not to mention, it can be poisoned by anybody... so yeah. Hit [email protected] 

Keywords
preppingwatersirvival
