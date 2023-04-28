Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly give INSIDE VIEW on Tucker CarlsonFox News

Glenn Beck





Apr 25, 2023





Who better to weigh in on the Tucker Carlson/Fox News drama than some of the cable news network’s biggest, former stars? In this clip, Glenn speaks to both Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly about Tucker Carlson leaving the network. They both provide DIFFERENT theories as why he and Fox News parted ways. Plus, O’Reilly and Kelly discuss with Glenn where this leaves Fox News moving forward and Carlson’s possible, next steps…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jm4La0nqiG4