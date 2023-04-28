BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly give INSIDE VIEW on Tucker CarlsonFox News
53 views • 04/28/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 25, 2023


Who better to weigh in on the Tucker Carlson/Fox News drama than some of the cable news network’s biggest, former stars? In this clip, Glenn speaks to both Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly about Tucker Carlson leaving the network. They both provide DIFFERENT theories as why he and Fox News parted ways. Plus, O’Reilly and Kelly discuss with Glenn where this leaves Fox News moving forward and Carlson’s possible, next steps…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jm4La0nqiG4

Keywords
fox newstucker carlsonglenn beckbill oreillymegyn kellytheoriesinside view
