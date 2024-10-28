Dark to Light: A Shot Heard Round the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The recent attempt to assassinate Donald Trump has rapidly become world news, and as expected it is dividing people even more and solidifying political narratives. But are things what they seem in this world of smoke and mirrors? Or is this yet another clever maneuver by the snake to push the world headlong into the great delusion?
✅Stay Connected✅
✅Watch Ad Free✅
🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️Statement of Faith✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢Read My Testimony📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏Support My Work🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth About Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy
The Heliocentric Conspiracy
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction
03:45 - Important Principles
18:08 - Suspicious Hallmarks of a Psyop
51:19 - The Results of this Event
1:10:45 - Final Thoughts