Does God Answer Everyone's Prayers?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
20 views • 08/31/2023

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-14does-god-answer-everyones-prayers


More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


We’re continuing through Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God, In Search of the True Faith.We are concluding the chapter 8 titled: Concerning Prayer, which we explained that for some people prayer is their first attempt to seek and find God, especially if they are in a crisis situation.Today, however, we’re going to discuss some conditions related to God answering prayer that are given in the Bible.Dave, let’s start with God answering the prayer of an unbeliever, one who hasn’t been reconciled to God through belief in the gospel.Does God answer such a person’s prayer?


bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon
