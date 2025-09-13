BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rebirth of the Presbyter and the Humble House Church
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
7 views • 4 days ago

Long before the days of grandiose cathedrals, billion dollar budgets and the apologetics industry, there was a simpler time. In today's episode we explore the world of the oldest house church, the presbyter and the single gospel preached to Pre-Nicene Christians.


Today's episode stems from a viewer question regarding the difference between how rites and sacraments were conducted in the first few centuries versus today.


The first Christian Bible of 144 A.D.⁠

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/

⁠Presbyter Training⁠

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/Presbyter-Training.html

⁠Mass, Baptism, and Prayers of the First Christians (2020)⁠

https://payhip.com/b/7ZQq

⁠Journal of Pre-Nicene Christian Studies⁠

ISSN: 3068-8469

https://journal.pre-nicene.org/

⁠Marcionite Church⁠

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/

⁠Pre-Nicene Christian Ecclesia⁠

https://www.pre-nicene.org/


