Topic of the Week July 11 2023: Popular Transgender Influencer Costs 600 Employees Their Jobs
Tami's Topics Of The Week
102 views • 07/11/2023

645 employees who worked at two separate glass bottle manufacturing plants in two different states, run by a corporation called the Ardagh Group, will be laid off this month, because the plants are closing their doors. These plants had major contracts with Anheuser Busch, but since March, when Anheuser Busch put out their disastrous ad featuring "influencer" Dylan Mulvaney, Anheuser Busch has lost $27 Billion in profits, and as a result, hundreds of people are being laid off because Anheuser Busch wanted their Human Rights Campaign woke points. Thanks, Dylan. 

UPDATE Right after this news broke, Dylan fled to Peru, because he "is no longer safe" in the US anymore. Could he have done this because he didn't want to have to face the music for helping cost all these people, and possibly more, their jobs? 

layoffsjob lossesdylan mulvaneyanheuser buschcompany tanking
