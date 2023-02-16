The Best Of Dimension X - Requiem by Robert Heinlein

Robert Anson Heinlein is well known throughout the world for his numerous classic Science Fiction works such as Stranger in a Strange Land, To Sail Beyond the Sunset and The Cat who Walks Through Walls . For Dimension X NBC Radio presents a second live radio play adapted from a short story from his beloved Future History Series. Ladies and Gentlemen we present . . REQUIEM.

Dimension X was the first Sci-Fi anthology series to utilize published stories from established science fiction authors which gave the series an instant status of credibility to fans of the genre. It had an extremely low budget, but was the darling of the NBC staff, whose passion made the show perhaps the best Science Fiction radio show on the air in 1950.However Despite their best efforts, the series only lasted a year-and-a-half, and totaled a mere 46 episodes.







