The Heresy of 'Carnal Christianity'

Is there such a thing as 'carnal Christianity'? If it is a false religion calling itself Christian, where did it start? Was Marcion of the 2nd century the first Protestant? What about Marcion and the Roman Catholic Church? Did Jesus teach keeping the commandments? Should the Old Testament be discarded? What did early Christian leaders do? What about Martin Luther? Is Andy Stanley right about the commandments, immorality, and not looking at ancient prophecies? What about the teachings and practices of Polycarp of Smyrna? Can Satan's ministers appear to be angels of light? Do most practice false Christianity? Did Jesus condemn those who called Him "Lord," but who practiced lawlessness? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these topics.





