Reality Of Old Rescued Dogs l Animal in Crisis Ep 408

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Apr 4, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
In Korea, adopting a shelter dog is still unpopular. Here, one rescuer says that her wish is for this establishment to be empty. Watch what happens to the senior rescue dogs living in shelter.
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalincrisis
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5tCshZ6N3w