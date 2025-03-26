SECRET Old Florida Orange Grove in New Port Richey FL - Bigfoot Food Forest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, learn about recent updates at the Bigfoot Food Forest project in New Port Richey Florida, and then adventure with us into the secret old Florida native orange grove in the middle of all the development. We also decide to do an experiment of planting sweet potato vines in different parts of the property. As our network expands and ideas come in, what you see in videos may change a lot, just an fyi; all in all, we enjoy the moment and make little changes here and there.
