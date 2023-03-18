BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Founder/CEO of America First News, Joshua Feuerstein: There are too many suspicious things that have happened to Mr. Guo in the past few months to believe that they are all coincidences
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0 view • 03/18/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bt4abaaf6

03/17/2023 Founder/CEO of America First News, Joshua Feuerstein: There are too many suspicious things that have happened to Mr. Guo in the past few months to believe that they are all coincidences. The Chinese Communist Party has realized that it will soon be overthrown by the wonderful Chinese people, and what they fear most is a voice that will speak out and spark a revolution. Mr. Guo Wengui, like the biblical story of David who fought against the giant Goliath, has inspired all to fight alongside him and will surely defeat the CCP in the end.


03/17/2023 美国第一新闻网的创始人/首席执行官约书亚·费尔斯坦：在过去的几个月里，发生在郭文贵先生身上的事情有太多的可疑之处，令人无法相信都是巧合。中共已经意识到自己马上就会被优秀的中国人民所推翻，它们最惧怕的是有一个声音能呼喊出来，引发一场革命。郭文贵先生有如圣经中大战巨人歌利亚的大卫一样，鼓舞了所有人与他并肩作战，并一定能最终打败中共。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
