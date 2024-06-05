1st and 2nd Houthi Attack on the USS (CVN-69) Eisenhower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1st Attack followed by second attack. The Yemeni military leadership had reported an undisclosed number of hits in their retaliatory attack against USS-96 Eisenhower. In yesterday's 2nd video, at least three hits on the ship can be seen.
Source and further info:
https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/06/uss-cvn-69-eisenhower-burning-and-leaving-the-red-sea/
Further Info:
https://www.theinteldrop.org/2024/06/03/confirmed-uss-eisenhower-aflame-as-second-attack-destroys-flight-deck-many-dead-and-wounded-confirmed-vids-photos/
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/