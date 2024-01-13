Alex Jones Full Show 1/12/24 Texas Governor Abbott finally moves to take back Border

Friday Bombshell: TX Governor Orders State Guard to Take Control of Southern Border From Treasonous Feds — FULL SHOW 1/12/24. Alex Jones breaks down the latest as Texas Governor Abbott finally moves to take back border from federal control. Also, Gerald Celente joins Alex Jones live via Skype to deliver the latest trends from around the world- including a global banking crisis. Jay Dyer hosts the final hour with special guest Tristan Haggard.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.