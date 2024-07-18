A New Spirituality and Science are Emerging from UFO ET Experiences - Part 4 of 4 with Rebecca

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 4 of 4. UFOs, consciousness, and contact experiences with fear response during initial attempts.
Rebecca Hardcastle Wright's websites are at:
https://exoconscioushumans.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@exoconscioushumans
• Yulian shares personal experiences with consciousness and spirits after listening to a podcast episode on hidden forces.
• Yulian experienced fear and panic during initial paranormal contacts, but has since hoped for another encounter with reduced fear response.
Extraterrestrial contact, fear, and consciousness.
• Kevin Briggs describes experiencing paranormal encounters from childhood, including entities materializing in his bathroom and home.
• He no longer fears these experiences, instead encouraging contact and thanking the entities for upgrades to his DNA.
• Kevin Briggs describes encountering seven gray aliens in his home, who allowed him to remember the meeting but not what was discussed.
• A reptilian being appeared later, who didn't like the human race and was interested in Kevin's ability to travel out of body.
Extraterrestrial experiences, Kundalini awakening, and contact with higher beings.
• Rebecca mentions a YouTube video called "Meeting Your Extraterrestrial" that may help people understand their experiences.
• Kevin shares his progression of experiences, including Kundalini activation and DNA activation, which may be related to extraterrestrial contact.
• Participants share childhood and adult UFO experiences, with some realizing they were taken as children.
• Rebecca and Kevin discuss the importance of not operating from a threat narrative when it comes to ET contact.
Extraterrestrial life, consciousness, and government secrecy.
• Edgar Mitchell, one of Schecky's trusted sources, wrote a book called "From Outer Space to Inner Space," which is an autobiography and captures the perspective of an astronaut.
• Rebecca Wright shares her experiences with Edgar Mitchell and John Podesta, highlighting the importance of extraterrestrial consciousness and the need for a grounded, spiritual approach.
Extraterrestrial life and spiritual development with a group of individuals.
• Develop your individual pathway to unity consciousness through meditation, reading, and community engagement.
• Brian Ruhe and Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discuss the intersection of Buddhism and UFOs/ETs, with Brian feeling a sense of disconnect between his Buddhist community and the ET community he wants to connect with.
• Rebecca believes religion has a different function than spiritual experience, and that new spirituality and science are emerging to merge with UFO/ET experiences.
• Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discusses her work as an earth citizen and EXO consciousness coach, mentioning her website and the Council of eight.
• They highlight the power of surrounding oneself with like-minded people.
Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My websites: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://universitygalacticus.org/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio