A New Spirituality and Science are Emerging from UFO ET Experiences - Part 4 of 4 with Rebecca

Part 4 of 4. UFOs, consciousness, and contact experiences with fear response during initial attempts.

• Yulian shares personal experiences with consciousness and spirits after listening to a podcast episode on hidden forces.

• Yulian experienced fear and panic during initial paranormal contacts, but has since hoped for another encounter with reduced fear response.





Extraterrestrial contact, fear, and consciousness.

• Kevin Briggs describes experiencing paranormal encounters from childhood, including entities materializing in his bathroom and home.

• He no longer fears these experiences, instead encouraging contact and thanking the entities for upgrades to his DNA.

• Kevin Briggs describes encountering seven gray aliens in his home, who allowed him to remember the meeting but not what was discussed.

• A reptilian being appeared later, who didn't like the human race and was interested in Kevin's ability to travel out of body.





Extraterrestrial experiences, Kundalini awakening, and contact with higher beings.

• Rebecca mentions a YouTube video called "Meeting Your Extraterrestrial" that may help people understand their experiences.

• Kevin shares his progression of experiences, including Kundalini activation and DNA activation, which may be related to extraterrestrial contact.

• Participants share childhood and adult UFO experiences, with some realizing they were taken as children.

• Rebecca and Kevin discuss the importance of not operating from a threat narrative when it comes to ET contact.





Extraterrestrial life, consciousness, and government secrecy.

• Edgar Mitchell, one of Schecky's trusted sources, wrote a book called "From Outer Space to Inner Space," which is an autobiography and captures the perspective of an astronaut.

• Rebecca Wright shares her experiences with Edgar Mitchell and John Podesta, highlighting the importance of extraterrestrial consciousness and the need for a grounded, spiritual approach.

Extraterrestrial life and spiritual development with a group of individuals.

• Develop your individual pathway to unity consciousness through meditation, reading, and community engagement.

• Brian Ruhe and Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discuss the intersection of Buddhism and UFOs/ETs, with Brian feeling a sense of disconnect between his Buddhist community and the ET community he wants to connect with.

• Rebecca believes religion has a different function than spiritual experience, and that new spirituality and science are emerging to merge with UFO/ET experiences.

• Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discusses her work as an earth citizen and EXO consciousness coach, mentioning her website and the Council of eight.

• They highlight the power of surrounding oneself with like-minded people.





