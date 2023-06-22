WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SEPTEMBER | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Julie Green A Storm is Coming to Shake This Earth Given on June 8, 2023 and Delivered June 19, 2023
2:26-11:03
https://rumble.com/v2v43vf-a-storm-is-coming-to-shake-this-earth.html
Tim Sheets Given on June 4, 2023 Delivered on June 16, 2023 and Dutch Sheets
0-11:18
21:39-53:05
https://youtu.be/njmHifW0vKY
Robin Bullock Church International
3:43:34-3:47:02
https://www.youtube.com/live/2fRGOF69p40?feature=share
Psalms 35
Psalms 91
NOTES:
Dutch Sheets | Give Him 15 |
Work While We Celebrate Part 1 | June 14, 2023
https://youtu.be/7lTob1-bx3c
Dutch Sheets | Give Him 15 |
Work While We Celebrate Part 2 | June 15, 2023
https://youtu.be/QmOCEgGQW-A
Dutch Sheets | Give Him 15 |
Work While We Celebrate Part 3 | June 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/eoHrzCtymn4
Robin Bullock | Church International | June 18, 2023
2:52:58-3:06:07
Robin goes into depth about why prophets are here now, and that the courts are being tried by God. The appeal to Heaven has been made, and He's come to see for Himself if it is as bad as the cry... the nations have agreed to give up sovereignty-- they plan on this thing coming to pass now.
https://www.youtube.com/live/2fRGOF69p40?feature=share
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
CSID: 9c6e2bed5c9b1453