EMERGENCY WARNING: COVID Shots Have Cancer Causing Virus & Stop Our Natural Ability to Fight Cancer!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
875 views • 07/16/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Dr. Peter McCullough issues an emergency warning to all those who have taken or are considering taking the COVID-19 shots. In this video Dr. McCullough highlights how not only do these shots cause cancer but they stop your ability to fight it!!!

"Simian Virus 40 (SV40) turns on cancer genes in the human body. To make matters worse, the spike protein, the S2 segment... impairs the tumor suppressor systems P53 and Brca. What I'm telling you is the shots promote cancer through SV40 and they inhibit our ability to fight cancer by suppressing the tumor suppressor systems. This is looking very bad. Every system is showing cancer rates are up! That's inarguable. The big question is how much of it is due to the "vaccines"" - Dr. Peter McCullough

Watch the Full Video: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=64b1a578c31445217df538ec 

