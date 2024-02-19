© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War 601st Battalion operation to build Route 749
14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obZ-CBAi3pg
כאן כדי להישאר: ברוך ידיד עם לוחמי גדוד 601 במבצע הנדסי לסלילת כביש חוצה
Here to stay: Baruch Yadid with the soldiers of the 601st Battalion in an engineering operation to build a cross road