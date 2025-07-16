BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Infowars Alex Jones, desperately trying to make sense of Trump’s suppression of the Epstein case
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
232 views • 2 months ago

Infowars Alex Jones, is desperately trying to make sense of Trump’s suppression of the Epstein case.

Adding:

 Were Aspen attendees potential Epstein clients?

The Aspen Institute is a globalist club bankrolled by liberal heavyweights like the Gates and Rockefeller foundations.

But that’s not the whole story. This same “Accomplisher Class” was exactly Jeffrey Epstein’s target, as The Financial Times observed in 2019:

“The pages of the convicted sex offender’s black book comprise a scrapbook of modern Manhattan’s most powerful.”

Epstein’s “little black book” & Aspen gatherings

🔴 Former US President Bill Clinton, a prominent Aspen speaker, appeared both in Epstein’s book and on the scandalous Lolita Express flight logs. Some allege seeing him on Epstein’s private "pedophile island" — claims Clinton vehemently denies.

🔴 Bill Gates, Aspen sponsor and associate, cozied up with Epstein well into the 2010s — after Epstein was already a convicted sex offender. The Daily Beast suggested Gates sought Epstein’s help securing a Nobel Peace Prize.

🔴 David Rockefeller, a longtime Aspen supporter, was also listed in Epstein’s book. And the list goes on.

Bad reputation? No problem

Being in Epstein’s book doesn’t prove involvement in his crimes. Still, The Financial Times noted the elite often brush off moral concerns:

The rich and powerful "do not necessarily shy away from a bad reputation" and have "the fanciest form of FOMO: a fear of missing out so heated [that] one loses one’s moral compass.”

Aspen may pride itself on high-minded dialogue — but the company it keeps speaks volumes.


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy