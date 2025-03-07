Ansarullah leader gives Israel 4 days to open the crossings & allow food & medicine into besieged Gaza - or naval operations will resume

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi lays down the ultimatum.
The Ansarullah leader gives Israel 4 days to open the crossings and allow food & medicine into besieged Gaza—or naval operations will resume.
“We will match the siege with a siege. We cannot stand idly by as the Israeli enemy starves Gaza.”
The Red Sea front is ready.