Rapture Type # 19 of 40, Assembly of Laodicea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Assembly of Laodicea is a deceived church, that gets left behind when the rapture occurs, because Yahusha is outside knocking on the door to get inside. He promises to be in the mist of whenever 2 or more people are gathered together in his name. This shows that when this church is gathered together not even 2 people are gathered in his name.