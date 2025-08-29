Untold Side Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SSRIs, School Shootings, FDA Corruption & Why Everyone On Anti-Depressants Is Totally Unhappy
* Probably a fifth of the entire American population is on SSRIs.
* That is terrifying and dangerous.
* Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring (CEO & Medical Director of TaperClinic) is a board-certified psychiatrist, and leading expert in psychiatric drug side effects and withdrawal.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-josef-witt-doerring