Russian VDV special forces and LPR reconnaissance pushed the enemy in a forest area, which crossed the field on Ukrainian positions by firing rockets. VDV assault units have been advancing in the woods west of Kremmina defeating devastated and demoralized Ukrainian fighters recently.
Mirrored - TeleTruth