Tornado devastation "Brings out the absolute BEST in people too!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We want the very BEST for america! And what do TORNADOES DO? Let's ask the governor!
Governor Holcomb (R) of Indiana says, concerning tornado devastation: "It brings out the absolute BEST in people too!"
DONE! Welcome to "the NEW america" everyone... a land completely DEVASTATED, so as to bring out the absolute BEST in the Survivors!
We didn't live on the streets for more than a year... so that OTHERS could miss OUT on the opportunity.
Clip from WTHR news story
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.