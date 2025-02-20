Suspicious Car Destroyed in Drone Bombing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three bombs were launched at a car from a type of drone. The explosion caused debris to scatter, damaging nearby buildings and cars. Fortunately, no one was inside the car, avoiding injuries. There were reports suggesting the car might have contained explosives or other suspicious materials, which could explain why it was targeted.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 13/02/2025
