Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia, and is practicing saying "Thank you.

Russian wasn't invited.

Adding:

If the results of the meeting in Saudi Arabia are favorable to Washington, military aid supplies to Ukraine could resume, but deals concerning natural resources may not be agreed upon just yet.

This was stated to journalists by Secretary of State Marco Rubio aboard a plane en route to Riyadh, as reported by CNN.

The senior U.S. diplomat said that the outcomes of the meeting "will be crucial" for ending the pause in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, adding that he hopes the issue can be resolved.

"I think if we come out of there with a successful meeting that we like, and we can report back to the president, then I believe decisions will be made regarding the pause," Rubio told reporters on his way to Saudi Arabia.

"The Ukrainians are already receiving all the defensive intelligence information while we are speaking," he added.

Rubio also mentioned that work on a deal related to mineral extraction is still ongoing and that it will not necessarily be finalized during Tuesday’s meeting.

"There are still many details to work out," he said.

Adding:

New round of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia not planned for this week - Zakharova in connection with information from Western media

Adding: Peskov also denied that Russia and the United States are planning to hold talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

He spoke on the talks between Putin and Trump:

"The Russian and U.S. presidents do not have frequent telephone contact. In fact, they have had a telephone conversation only once during this presidential term. Nevertheless, it was constructive enough to maintain a dialogue and address problems.

We are at the initial stage of the journey to restore our bilateral relations. The road ahead is quite long and difficult, but at least both presidents have expressed political will in this direction."

Adding:

The UN Security Council is working to finalize a document regarding the situation in Syria and is determined to adopt it as soon as possible, according to Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations.

Earlier today, Nebenzya stated that Russia is coordinating with the United States on the issue of Syria.