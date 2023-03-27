White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0117 - Brenda M Felicia S - Grant is executed

Grant went into the LaQuinta Inn in Del City,OK under the pretense of filling out a job application. Once inside, he encountered Brenda, who was the manager and pulled out a gun, before ordering her to walk to the storage room. Once there, he shot her in the head, before cutting her neck with a box knife to make sure it was sharp enough to use on his next victim. Grant then approached Felicia in the break room and ordered her at gunpoint to give him the money from the hotel register, which she did, then ordered her to walk to the manager’s office. He then shot her three times in the face, before stabbing her multiple times when she tried to escape. He hit her with his gun in an attempt to break her neck, before throwing a computer monitor on her head, then stealing some items from her purse. Grant used the $200 he got from the robbery to bail out his girlfriend, who had been fired from that location a few months prior. Smith knew the layout of the inn and surveillance equipment.

