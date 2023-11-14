US State Department spokesperson refuses to answer question over rumors on $10 billion to Iran

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has refused to answer questions when asked about rumours about the US soon releasing $10 billion to Iran. Mr Miller said, “I think you certainly shouldn’t expect me to comment on speculation on social media”. “And I will decline to do so”, he said. The rumour comes just months after the Biden administration released $USD 6 billion to the Middle-Eastern nation in a prisoner exchange. Sky News host Liz Store discussed with Sky News host James Macpherson and Sky News host Caleb Bond the video showing the US State Department spokesperson declining to answer the question.







