OVERCOMING BEHEMOTH

During this critical time in history, the power of a massive fallen celestial – BEHEMOTH - is devastating lives and smashing the hopes of millions across the earth with its malevolent power. This ancient, deadly strongman saps faith, health, and mental well-being - destroys personal lives, and brings absolute tyranny (war whenever possible) to political and world relations!

DISCOVER how Believers can GAIN VICTORY and respond to challenges and spiritual attacks from this dark deity as Dr. William Schnoebelen rips the shroud of secrecy OFF BEHEMOTH! Listen as the mysteries surrounding this fallen entity are exposed and PRAY to conquer Behemoth’s influence for Christ’s Victory, Healing, and Peace. DISCOVER how to DESTROY its power with YESHUA’s DIVINE LOVE!

