RFK JR CONFIRMED AS SECRETARY OF HHS

Del celebrates Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s monumental confirmation as HHS Secretary live from Washington, D.C., just moments after the vote. This historical win holds an emotional weight as it sparks a critical change for the chronic disease epidemic and vaccine safety, aligned with ICAN’s mission.