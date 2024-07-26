BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"USE THE TIME YOU HAVE WISELY" - BUILDING RESILIENT, OBEDIENT BELIEVERS" (Snippet from Feb. 2024)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
444 views • 9 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#time #wisdom #obedience WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


FULL VIDEO: youtu.be/BpkNowah5Bc


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using purchase protection on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PP receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice


----------------------------------------------------------------------

FULL VIDEO: youtu.be/BpkNowah5Bc


Keywords
biblegodholy spiritjesus christchristjesuswisdomtruthprophecytimeson of godobedienceresilientbelieveryahgod almightythe lordresiliencethe lord jesus christsnippetfebruary 2024tmvpbuse time wiselybuild resilienceobedient believers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy